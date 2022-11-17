In episode 34 of his podcast Mas'a Bein Ra'yonot (A Journey Through Ideas), Shimon Refaeli hosts former United States Ambassador to Israel David Friedman who discusses the source of his personal support for the State of Israel, as well as the American public's support for the Jewish state.

Together the two examine the lessons that can be learned from the Abraham Accords and discuss whether the ties between the two nations will change as a result of the rise of progressive ideology, what Israel can learn from the US, and what the US can learn from Israel.

At the end of the discussion, the former Ambassador surprises the host by raising the question: "What is the most outstanding challenge for the Jewish people today?"