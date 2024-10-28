Binyamin Regional Council Governor and Yesha Council Chair Israel Ganz met yesterday (Sunday) with former US Ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, who gave Ganz a copy of “One Jewish State,” Friedman’s new book. During their meeting, Friedman offered Ganz words of encouragement and voiced his support for the continued development and expansion of the Jewish towns in Judea and Samaria, as well as the strengthening of the strategic and international ties with Israel.

Binyamin Regional Council Governor and Yesha Council Chair Israel Ganz noted at the end of the meeting, “Former Ambassador Friedman is a true friend of Judea and Samaria. It had been many years since anyone did as much as he did during his term, for Israel in general and for the Jewish towns in Judea and Samaria in particular."

“During his term as ambassador, Friedman bolstered the biblical heartland and made a significant contribution to the development of the Jewish towns in Judea and Samaria. I congratulate our friend David Friedman for choosing to publish his vision in his new book, which expresses the deep commitment to the idea of one Jewish state, a vision that connects the history and the reality on the ground with the aspirations of the Jewish People,” Ganz said.