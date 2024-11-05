Former US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman again voiced his support for former US President Donald Trump over Vice President Kamala Harris as polls open across the US Tuesday for the American presidential elections.

"After working for President Trump and serving my country for four years (2017-2021) as the United States Ambassador to Israel, seeing no new wars, unprecedented diplomatic advancements and a rock solid alliance between the U.S. and Israel, I have watched in horror as Biden and Harris have screwed up America and the world — war and conflict everywhere, instability abroad and chaos at home," Friedman wrote on X on Tuesday.

"Return Donald Trump to the presidency and let’s restore peace through strength and global respect for our great country, along with tranquility, prosperity and common sense values at home," he stated.

Last week, Friedman joined Arutz Sheva - Israel National News to speak about his book "One Jewish State", which contains his proposed solutions for some of the longest-lasting problems facing the Middle East and about the American elections and their implications for Israel.

Regarding the approaching Presidential elections, he claimed that Kamala Harris poses more of a danger to Israel than people realize. ''She has no particular feelings of warmth towards the Jewish state. The depth of her knowledge of the subject matter is very shallow. America's enemies don't fear her. I don't think anybody - Iran, Russia, China - are in any way concerned about what a Harris presidency would look like.

''The most important thing for Israel is a strong America. If America is strong, Israel will be strong, if America is weak then unfortunately people view Israel as being weak. Trump is very impressed with the Israeli people, and he will undoubtedly be far more supportive in enabling Israel to defeat its enemies and to extend the Abraham Accords.''

Friedman said that history will not look kindly on the current state of relations between Israel and the USA. ''The USA has provided good support on occasion, but that's not new. When push comes to shove, I think America was not helpful in micromanaging this war. Prime Minister Netanyahu, to his credit, did not listen to Harris or to Biden. I think it'll be clear in hindsight that America did not serve Israel's interests.''