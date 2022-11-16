Shas MK Uriel Busso has expressed confidence in party leader Aryeh Deri's ability to serve as a competent Defense Minister - despite the fact that Deri so far has refused the position.

Speaking in an interview with 103 FM Radio, Busso said, "We will take every action in order that Deri will be a senior minister in the government."

He added, "I believe he will be Finance Minister, but there is no doubt that he would be appropriate for any portfolio - if he wished, he could manage Defense in a very successful fashion."

Regarding himself, Busso said that the question of which ministry he wanted for himself is "irrelevant." When pressed, he answered, "I want to continue to serve the citizens of Israel, from any position given to me."

"There are people ahead of me," Busso insisted, when asked if he would be willing to give up on becoming a minister and take a different position.