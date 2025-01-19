Aviram Shaul, brother of Master Sergeant Oron Shaul, of blessed memory, spoke with Aryeh Eldad and Mia Ziv-Wolf on 103FM, after his brother's body was rescued from Gaza – more than ten years after he was killed and his body abducted.

"A representative from the IDF who has been in contact with us for a long time called us," Shaul described the moment the message was received. "They did not tell us everything. This message totally took us by surprise, especially after we had been through very tumultuous and complex days."

He further added that "in recent months we have been kept up to date and they shared some of the intelligence information that led to Oron's rescue with us.”