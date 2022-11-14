In a milestone moment for Israeli Reform Judaism, more than 200 religious, academic and political leaders convened on Sunday to dedicate a new plaza at Hebrew Union College - Jewish Institute of Religion’s (HUC-JIR) Taube Family Campus along King David Street in Jerusalem.

Attendees heard from students, lay and professional leaders, and Israeli President Isaac Herzog about the value of Israel’s growing Reform Movement and the centrality of HUC-JIR to educating a new generation of Reform leaders firmly rooted in Israel.

Delivering virtual, celebratory remarks to the HUC-JIR community, Israeli President Isaac Herzog said, “I hold my word from earlier this week, that Israel is a Jewish and democratic state. The state is committed to the rights of all minorities within, committed to the rule of law and committed to freedom of expression and human rights.”'

The plaza, designed by globally-renowned architect Moshe Safdie, opens up the campus to the broader Jerusalem community. Safdie has spent more than four decades working with HUC-JIR to develop the campus with the goal of connecting the campus with the city. This plaza is the culmination of that work, enhanced by a partnership with the Jerusalem Foundation.

In remarks to those gathered, Andrew Rehfeld, President of HUC-JIR shared, “Our goal is to inspire and engage Israelis and visitors from around the world with tradition and innovation, continuity and creativity, diversity, human rights, and social engagement. The Taube Family Campus stands as a living symbol of our abiding devotion to this nation.”

Juddson Taube, a trustee of Taube Philanthropies, shared, “My family is proud to support HUC-JIR/Jerusalem. The new Taube Family Campus serves as a physical expression of the growth of Reform Jewish life in Israel. Sunday’s dedication of the new plaza, designed by Moshe Safdie, is a milestone moment in that story.”