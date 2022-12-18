The “big red wave” never did materialize, but this much did happen – Republicans did win the House, prompting alarm among Liberals.

What it means, then, is that they don’t control EVERYTHING. The Senate, the White House, the schools, the Arts, entertainment, the media, all that and more belong to them.

But not the House of Representatives – so no wonder it’s got them frantic. To them, life is so unfair if they don’t get EVERYTHING they WANT.

That is their Liberalism 101.

Then along comes GOP Rep, Kevin McCarthy…possibly the Speaker when the House turns red come Jan 3, to say that once he’s in, Ilhan Omar is out.

Omar. Dem/Minnesota, represents Somalia in Congress… or so it seems. Her district is rampant with crime because of neglect.

She came from there, from Somalia, to introduce their ways, their biases, their intolerance, to conflict with our ways of Judeo/Christian values.

She is a mouse that roars.

If you like unbridled diversity, then you must love Omar, the Squad, and the millions drifting in through our Mexico border illegally and unchecked.

Presto, and soon they will be voting, just as Omar slipped stealthily into Congress.

She will still be in the House, of course…too late and too bad she can’t be dumped altogether…but from the Foreign Relations Committee, she will be gone.

This has sparked outrage among some Jewish Liberal organizations…well, they say they are Jewish…who find her views perfectly and wonderfully acceptable.

Themselves treyf, they declare her kosher.

In fact, they deny…these groups like J-Street…Americans for Peace Now…etc etc…that she is an Israel accuser, and that she is antisemitic towards Jews in America.

That’s like saying Mengele meant no harm.

From her tweets that compare Israel to Hamas, and then attack American Jews as disloyal, and greedy, you have to say that if it quacks like a duck, it is a duck.

Indeed, a while back, the House itself thought so. in 2019, she was brought up for censure when even her fellow Democrats thought her anti-Jewish slurs had gone too far.

In the end, alas, they let her off the hook, and voted to condemn all forms of bigotry, to obscure the message and to make the point that Islamophobia is just as bad.



Islamophobia is where she runs for cover. That is her default position when she is challenged or even questioned.

Like that, the game of tagging everyone else as racist has become the refuge of scoundrels.

Yet hate crimes against Muslims remain steady at about four percent; towards Jews, 60 percent, and climbing.

About these particular leftist Jewish groups, the mask is off. They put on a show about caring for Israel, when all they really want is Israel on their terms.

They want Israel dispersed, and handed over to the Palestinian Arabs.

They say so in dulcet tones, to make an impression of being reasonable, even pro-Israel, but like Omar, their sweetheart, their smell is rancid.

Pay them no mind. Consider them crazy for being heretics.

For the real deal…true American supporters for a strong Israel… turn to organizations like ZOA, Zionist Organization of America, CJV, Coalition for Jewish Values.

Amen, then, for Jewish sovereignty over the Land, as it was, is, and always will be.

Happy Hanukkah.

New York-based bestselling American novelist Jack Engelhard writes regularly for Arutz Sheva.

He wrote the worldwide book-to-movie bestseller “Indecent Proposal,” the authoritative newsroom epic, “The Bathsheba Deadline,” followed by his coming-of-age classics, “The Girls of Cincinnati,” and, the Holocaust-to-Montreal memoir, “Escape from Mount Moriah.” For that and his 1960s epic “The Days of the Bitter End,” contemporaries have hailed him “The last Hemingway, a writer without peer, and the conscience of us all.” Email Jack here.









