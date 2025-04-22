The Coalition for Jewish Values (CJV), which represents over 2,500 traditional Orthodox rabbis in American public policy, today (Tuesday) condemned the representative bodies of all three major non-Orthodox Jewish denominations for participating in a statement opposing the steps being taken by the Trump Administration to confront the wave of antisemitic campus protests, accusing them of "choosing progressivism over Judaism." CJV stated that the statement in question, issued by the Jewish Council for Public Affairs (JCPA), took precisely the wrong approach to both suspensions of government funding and deportation of foreign nationals participating in antisemitic incitement.

"That the leftist JCPA would issue such a statement is sadly unsurprising, but, shockingly, it was joined by the rabbinic arms of all three deviationist movements in American Judaism: Reform's Central Conference of American Rabbis, the Rabbinical Assembly of Conservative Judaism, and the Reconstructionist Rabbinical Association. With this move, America’s progressive Jewish denominations placed their ideological commitment to left-wing politics above the safety and dignity of Jewish students," CVJ stated.

It added, "Due to the environment tolerated and even encouraged at many of America’s leading universities, Jewish students are choosing to go elsewhere. Columbia’s campus was so openly hostile that Rabbi Elie Buechler, the director of the Orthodox Union-Jewish Learning Initiative at Columbia, told Jewish students at one point to return home for their own safety. These schools are no less racist than was Bob Jones University when it lost its tax exemption in the 1970s, yet the 'progressive' rabbis claim it would weaken 'free academic inquiry' to withhold funding while Jews are being actively excluded from research. It is hard to imagine a more anti-Jewish position."

"Similarly, the Administration is deporting foreign nationals who have misused their visas to incite hatred against Jews and support for Hamas, a designated foreign terror organization, here in the United States. It first targeted Mahmoud Khalil, the Syrian activist who served as spokesperson for Columbia University Apartheid Divest, the organization that rendered Columbia’s environment so toxic to Jews," it said.

The CVJ statement continued, "There is nothing undemocratic about saying that antisemitic incitement and bigotry are against America’s national interest. But to these rabbis, the right of Jewish students to learn and study takes a back seat to Khalil’s non-existent “right” to come to America to spread antisemitic bigotry and hate on campus."

According to CVJ, "These left-wing groups have abandoned the very community they claim to represent. But it is important to note that they comprise a tiny and dwindling fraction of those who hold the title 'Rabbi' in America—much less those who possess the serious Torah scholarship normally associated with that title."

"The overwhelming majority of America’s learned rabbinic leaders and their families deeply appreciate the efforts of the Trump Administration to safeguard our communities. CJV calls upon those misled by these movements to find, instead, congregations where traditional Jewish values and the right of Jewish students to safety and security are strongly upheld.