Almog Cohen, an MK-elect from the Otzma Yehudit party, slammed the delegitimization of MK Bezalel Smotrich and the push to prevent him from receiving a high-profile ministry.

Smotrich heads the Religious Zionism party, and has previously served as Transportation Minister. Now, he is demanding to become either Defense Minister or Finance Minister.

However, Prime Minister-elect MK Benjamin Netanyahu has offered Shas chief Aryeh Deri the Finance Ministry, and aims to keep the Defense Ministry within the Likud itself.

"The public can judge objectively," Cohen told 103FM Radio in an interview. "In the past, Smotrich served in the position of Transportation Minister, and he was excellent. He is a very thorough person. There are claims that speak of 'whether he did army or not' - some of the defense ministers did not serve in the army."

"There is an outrageous incitement campaign. The greatest democrats, the most enlightened, are coming and protesting directly against the will of the people and the voters. This is what the people chose. Now we should start pulling out files from 30-40 years ago for everyone? There is a murderous delegitimization campaign against Smotrich."