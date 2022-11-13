According to a new report on Channel 12 News, on Sunday morning Shas head Aryeh Deri told Likud head Benjamin Netanyahu that he wishes to be granted the Finance Ministry portfolio in the next government.

The report adds that Deri has been hesitating between asking for the Defense and Finance Ministries, and after extensive consultations with party officials, decided to opt for Finance, seeing the position as more crucial to his party's vision.

Deri's choice will likely lead to increased friction between Netanyahu and Religious Zionism head MK Bezalel Smotrich, leader of Israel's third-largest party (after Likud and Yesh Atid). Smotrich has already made it known that he wants either the Defense or the Finance Ministry, and Netanyahu has so far been unwilling to let the Defense portfolio pass out of his party's hands.

Officials within the Religious Zionism party have expressed their frustration with coalition negotiations, accusing Netanyahu of leaving them to last and of dismissing their significance as a party with a "huge heart but no brains." Throughout Sunday, party officials are expected to meet with their Likud counterparts in order to advance negotiations, as are officials from United Torah Judaism.

Deri's decision to ask for the Finance Ministry is also expected to cause problems for UTJ, given that they may ask for a deputy ministerial position within the Treasury, and also the chairmanship of the Knesset Finance Committee (for MK Moshe Gafni, who has served in the position in the past).

Meanwhile, Likud head Netanyahu will be heading to the President's Residence on Sunday afternoon in order to receive the mandate to form the next government. He will have 28 days to construct a workable coalition; if he does not succeed within this timeframe, Pres. Herzog may offer him an additional 14 days.