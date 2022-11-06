In the first negotiations meeting between prime minister-elect Benjamin Netanyahu and Religious Zionism chairman MK Bezalel Smotrich on Sunday, the latter laid out his minimum demands to join the incoming government.

Smotrich is demanding either the defense or finance portfolios and has clarified that he will not settle for any less important portfolio. In addition, Smotrich backed up MK Itamar Ben Gvir's demand to receive the public security portfolio.

The Religious Zionism chair also requests to expand the override clause and with a normal majority of 61 MKs. Smotrich sits down at the negotiating table with a significant political strength of 14 seats overall, which will make it difficult for Netanyahu to make him give in.

On Sunday Smotrich also met with Shas chairman Aryeh Deri in an attempt to proceed with coalition talks and to facilitate the quick formation of a government. Netanyahu is set to meet with Otzma Yehudit chairman MK Itamar Ben Gvir on Monday.