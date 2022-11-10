Hundreds of students of the Orasya Yeshiva participated this week in the affixing of the mezuzahs (scrolls placed on the doorposts) for the spacious and magnificent Heichal HaTorah which was built inside the yeshiva building on Strauss Street in Jerusalem, after much demand from thousands of Torah sages in the city.

The event was graced with the participation of Rabbi Shlomo Yehuda Bari, the "Yenuka," who came especially from Rishon Lezion in honor of the occasion of affixing the mezuzahs for the Heichal HaTorah. The space has already become the talk of the day in the Torah world of Jerusalem.

Also gracing the event was Rabbi Yosef Dov Landau, president of the Zichron Avraham institutions and father of the noted patron of the Torah world and founder of Heichal Ohr Chaim, Rabbi Yoel Landau.

Rabbi Yoel Landau even danced with the "Yenuka," to the applause of hundreds of yeshiva students, who participated in the moving event.

The construction of the magnificent Heichal HaTorah is the result of the initiative of the philanthropist, Rabbi Yoel Landau, who decided to establish the great Torah center and name it Ohr Chaim, in memory of the leader of the Ribnitzer hasidic sect, obm.