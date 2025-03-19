Rabbi Ahrele Harel, head of Yeshivat Moriya, disclosed that in his youth he played soccer for the Hapoel Ramat Gan team, but decided to leave the team when games started to be held on Saturdays.

"I am tall, so I just stood in front of the goal and nothing went in," Rabbi Harel said, “but when games started taking place on Saturdays, I left the team.”

The coach tried to persuade him to continue playing and tried to move the games to a weekday, but the Football Association did not approve.

"Today I thank the Football Association for not approving the change," said Rabbi Harel.

