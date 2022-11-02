Shulem Lemmer, known professionally simply as "Shulem," is an American Belz Hasidic singer from Borough Park, Brooklyn, in New York City. He is the first born-and-raised haredi Jew to sign a major record contract with a leading label, Universal Music Group, under its classical music Decca Gold imprint.

Lemmer was born and raised in Borough Park, Brooklyn, in New York City. He is a fifth-generation American, from a Hasidic family of the Belz movement. Belz is a town in Galicia, in eastern Europe, where the Belz dynasty originated. Lemmer is the youngest of eight children.

I met Shulem in Miami after he sang for the JLI crowd, he literally stunned the crowd with various performances, singing New York New York to Yerushalayim shel zahav (Jerusalem of Gold). He sings well in English, Hebrew and Yiddish.

Lemmer studied at the Belzer Cheder in Borough Park, and attended the Mir Yeshiva in Jerusalem, living in Israel for six and a half years. He began performing at small family events when he was 10 years old; when he was 13 his sister Tzippy, who died at 23 years of age in a car accident a few weeks after she was married, encouraged him to perform on stage at a brother's wedding.

Before becoming a full-time singer, Lemmer was marketing director at a technology firm start-up based in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. He also works as a cantor during the High Holidays at Congregation Ahavath Torah, a Modern Orthodox synagogue in Englewood, New Jersey.

Lemmer is a tenor. He has not had any formal training; he researched vocal training on YouTube and Google, and learned how to perform "on the job". He released an album in 2015 entitled Shulem.

He is the first born-and-raised Hasidic Jew to sign with a major record label, having signed with Universal Music Group under its classical music Decca Gold imprint. Lemmer consults with a team of rabbinic advisors; his contract stipulates that he can refuse performance for any reason.

In April 2019, Lemmer sang “God Bless America” at Citi Field. He has toured in American and Israeli cities and sung in London, Krakow, Frankfurt, and Zurich.

The music on his November 2019 major label debut album, The Perfect Dream, is produced by Jon Cohen and accompanied by London's Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. It consists of English, Hebrew, and Yiddish songs, including the Israeli song “Jerusalem of Gold,” and “Bring Him Home” from the Broadway musical “Les Misérables.” The title track of the album, "The Perfect Dream," is an original song written for Lemmer by lyricist Don Black.

During the coronavirus pandemic, Lemmer was recruited by the Department of Health and Human Services to raise awareness about the virus in Orthodox Jewish communities.

On Holocaust Memorial Day, Shulem Lemmer sang at the United Nations.

Good luck Shulem and keep on inspiring us with your beautiful voice and the way you conduct and live your life with faith and simplicity.