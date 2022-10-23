The American mediator between Israel and Lebanon, Amos Hochstein, announced on Sunday that the maritime agreement between the two nations will be signed at an official ceremony on Thursday.

At the ceremony, the two sides will sign the agreement in front of the American representative, but will not meet each other.

The agreement between the two nations is not lacking controversy; many in both the opposition and the government have criticized the deal, both due to the concessions it makes and because the government has not brought it before the Knesset or to a public referendum.

Earlier on Sunday, the Supreme Court unanimously decided to reject the four petitions submitted against the agreement between Israel and Lebanon on the maritime border between the two countries.

The senior panel of judges, which included, among others, President Esther Hayut and judges Uzi Vogelman and Noam Solberg, announced that the reasons for rejecting the petitions will be given separately, as happens when it comes to rulings given in a tight time frame.