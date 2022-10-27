The chairman of the Likud Knesset faction, MK Yariv Levin, on Thursday blasted the maritime border agreement with Lebanon.

"That's not how you conduct negotiations. This is a reward for terrorism. The ceremonies honoring the mediator, I'd be happy to provide mediation services - if one side gives up everything, then 100 percent there will be a deal," said Levin at the Israel Hayom election conference.

He was asked why his party does not encourage voting for the Religious Zionism Party as it did in the previous round of the elections and replied, "First of all, right-wing voters must go and vote. Think about the day after the elections, it is difficult to run a country without a strong and stable ruling party. It also reflects on the international standing of the government."

To the question of what the Likud Party will offer to Itamar Ben Gvir after the elections, he replied, "First we need to win the elections. After the results come in, we will need to answer this question. We are not there yet."

Levin did not hide his anger towards Minister Ayelet Shaked. "I have enormous anger towards her for the fact that she was first of all a major factor in a left-wing government."

He added that there is also no room for claims that the Likud should have helped Shaked. "I don't understand this discourse. Instead of working for our camp and for the Likud to be a big party, we will help the small ones pass the electoral threshold? Ayelet Shaked should do some soul searching, she already ran once and wasted the votes of right-wing people."