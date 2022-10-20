The commander of a battalion from the Paratroopers Brigade and his soldiers were attacked and injured by Jewish rioters in the Huwara area, south of Shechem (Nablus), during a violent disturbance that took place in the area on Wednesday night.

According to a statement from the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit, a violent disturbance involving dozens of Jewish residents took place in the area, during which rocks were thrown at Palestinian Arab vehicles. An IDF force, led by the commander of 202nd Paratrooper Battalion "Viper", operated in the area in order to disperse the riot and was attacked with violence that included the spraying of gas by a number of Jews towards the commander and the soldiers.

As a result, the battalion commander and another soldier were injured.

The statement further said that the Jewish residents later sprayed gas at two additional soldiers at the Tapuah junction.

"The IDF strongly condemns the violence used against the soldiers. Violence against the security forces is a criminal behavior, which requires punishment. The harming of IDF soldiers by settlers, who are protected by them, is wrongful behavior that we must denounce and take vigorous action against," the IDF Spokesperson's Unit statement said.