A security guard in his 20s was lightly wounded in the hand in a shooting attack that took place this evening (Wednesday) on Derech Har Habayit near the entrance to Ma'aleh Adumim.

Magen David Adom (MDA) medics and paramedics provided medical treatment to the wounded man and evacuated him to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem. The terrorist was neutralized.

According to eyewitnesses, the terrorist arrived at the entrance to the city of Maale Adumim and moved towards the security guards who were standing at the checkpoint. A security guard was wounded in the hand and the terrorist was neutralized by the other security guards who were standing at the checkpoint.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Akiva Skolnick who was one of the first responders at the scene relayed, "We were told at the scene that a terrorist opened fire at a security guard who miraculously was only injured in his hand. I treated him at the scene and then he was transported to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem in light condition and fully conscious. The terrorist was pronounced dead at the scene."