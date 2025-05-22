השהה נגן

Israeli Ambassador to the United States Yechiel Leiter condemned the fatal shooting of a young Israeli couple in Washington, D.C., calling it an act of "moral depravity" carried out under the guise of political ideology.

The victims, a young couple who had come to enjoy an evening in the city's cultural center, were reportedly targeted in an attack linked to pro-Palestinian motives.

“The people of Israel are resilient. The people of the United States are resilient. We will not be afraid,” Leiter declared.

During the briefing, Leiter recounted receiving a call moments before the conference from former U.S. President Donald Trump. According to the ambassador, Trump offered condolences and pledged that his administration would continue to fight anti-Semitism and the ongoing delegitimization of Israel.

“Together with President Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, we will stand tall and firm,” Leiter said. “We will confront this moral depravity . without fear and with determination.”

Leiter also commended Washington law enforcement and federal authorities for their swift response and commitment to investigating the attack, expressing confidence that justice will be served.

“As we turn now to caring for the families of the victims, I want to thank the American administration, the city of Washington, and the law enforcement officers who are on this case,” he said.