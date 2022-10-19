Minister Ayelet Shaked: We need to regulate the Yeshiva in Homesh

Interior Minister and chairman of the Jewish Home Party, Ayelet Shaked, was a guest at the Israel National News-Arutz Sheva studio on the way to Homesh, She said that she believes that the yeshiva should be regulated on the spot and allowed to continue to exist.

"I told Yehuda Dimentman's parents a few minutes ago that I think the yeshiva should be allowed to continue. In the last year, I worked weekly with Defense Minister Benny Gantz putting all I have into the fight against evacuating the yeshiva. It is important that the yeshiva stays and is not evacuated," Shaked said.

She also referred to the cancellation of the Withdrawal Law and noted that during the Netanyahu government there was an attempt to pass the proposal again and again but Netanyahu thwarted the move. "We need to find a political opportunity to repeal the Withdrawal Law, and if not, then at least find a legal solution that will allow the yeshiva to stay in place. The yeshiva exists, it is a fact, there are families who live and work there. We will work toward this goal in the next Knesset."

Today, Channel 7 is conducting special broadcasts concerning the issue of the renewal of settlement in Northern Samaria and Homesh, and regarding the demand to promote the repeal of the Withdrawal Law. As part of the broadcasting day, a special studio was set up on the way to Homesh, and interviews and broadcasts will be held there throughout the day.

The broadcasting day is held in collaboration with Homesh Yeshiva and the Samaria Regional Council