Israeli Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu distanced himself publicly from his own campaign advisor, denying he is considering forming a unity government with Benny Gantz’s National Unity list after the November 1st election.

On Monday evening, MK Itamar Ben-Gvir, chairman of the Otzma Yehudit party and member of the Religious Zionist Party list, was asked to get off the stage during a post-holiday celebration in Kfar Chabad.

Event organizers demanded Ben-Gvir leave the stage to allow Netanyahu and other Likud members to address the crowd.

One of Netanyahu's advisors approached Ben-Gvir after the incident, and explained to him that his photo with Netanyahu could harm the possibility of forming a broad government with Defense Minister Benny Gantz after the elections.

On Tuesday, however, Netanyahu himself pushed back on his own advisor’s comments, releasing a video message rejecting the possibility of forming a unity government with the National Unity party after the election.

Netanyahu blamed the current Lapid-led government for Australia’s decision Tuesday to rollback its recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, and vowed never to form a government with either Yair Lapid or Benny Gantz.

“It is no wonder that Australia cancelled its decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital city, when Gantz says that ‘There is room for a Palestinian capital in Jerusalem,’ and Lapid says that he ‘wants to establish a Palestinian state.’”

“Lapid and Gantz are left-wing. The Likud won’t go with them for a rotational deal or in any other arrangement.”

“This time, Likud voters won’t stay at home. Everyone will go out to vote Likud in order to establish a right-wing government for four years with our natural allies: Shas, United Torah Judaism, and the Religious Zionist Party.”