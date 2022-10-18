A right-wing Israeli lawmaker doubled down Tuesday on his support for Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu, despite an on-stage snub Monday evening.

MK Itamar Ben-Gvir, chairman of the Otzma Yehudit party and member of the Religious Zionist Party list, was asked to get off the stage Monday night during a post-holiday celebration in Kfar Chabad.

Event organizers demanded Ben-Gvir leave the stage to allow Netanyahu and other Likud members to address the crowd.

One of Netanyahu's associates approached Ben-Gvir after the incident, and explained to him that his photo with Netanyahu could harm the possibility of forming a broad government with Defense Minister Benny Gantz after the elections.

Following the incident, Ben-Gvir reportedly refused to answer calls from Netanyahu’s aides.

On Tuesday, Ben-Gvir spoke out on the incident, vowing to support Netanyahu after the November 1st election, and blaming Netanyahu’s aides for the snub.

“I am a little disappointed, but not by Bibi, whom I pray will lead the country,” Ben-Gvir told Galei Israel Radio.

“My relationship with him is great, but – and this is a big issue – in Netanyahu’s entourage there are people who prefer a government with Gantz, and perhaps a few disgruntled Likud MKs feel that way too.”

“Despite Bibi’s advisors it won’t happen: there will be a right-wing government, not a broad government with Gantz.”

