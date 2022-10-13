President Joe Biden incorrectly said during a speech in Colorado on Wednesday that his son Beau died in the Iraq War.

Biden described himself as the father of a son who "lost his life in Iraq" whiles peaking near Vail, where he acclaimed the site of Camp Hale, a 436-square-mile area that served as the training grounds for the the 10th Mountain Division during World War II, as a national monument.

Talking about the 10th Mountain Division’s heroics during World War II, Biden erroneously stated that his son died while fighting in Iraq.

"Just imagine, I mean it sincerely, I say this as a father of a man who won the Bronze Star, the conspicuous service medal, and lost his life in Iraq. Imagine the courage, the daring, and the genuine sacrifice – genuine sacrifice they all made."

In actuality, Beau Biden who served in the Delaware Army National Guard from 2003 until 2009 and was deployed to Iraq in 2008-2009, died in 2015 from brain cancer at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, and not in Iraq.