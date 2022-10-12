Israel’s former Ambassador to the United Nations and Chairman of World Likud Danny Danon slammed the maritime border agreement with Lebanon on Wednesday.

“Lapid's surrender to terrorist group Hezbollah will intensify the blackmail against Israel," Danon said following the official announcement of Israel’s agreement with Lebanon.

“I have been speaking out for weeks about the dangerous agreement with Lebanon that Lapid is rushing into while he hides information from the public, and avoids discussion in Israel’s government forums," he added.

"The agreement that was approved today by the cabinet is a total surrender to the threats of terrorist group Hezbollah and its Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah and will only serve to strengthen blackmail against Israel in the region."

Danon criticized the agreement for relinquishing natural gas deposits worth billions of dollars.

"The agreement includes giving up significant strategic parts of the 'Kana' gas reservoir worth hundreds of billions of dollars. This money will go to Hezbollah's terrorist activities instead of to the citizens of Israel," he said.

"Lapid's sprint to sign such an agreement as Israel’s interim prime pinister a month before national elections is a move that will tie the hands of the next government and is a blatant violation of our democracy. Unfortunately it will set a precedent for future negotiations on Israel’s maritime borders."

Danon added: "The next government we form will do whatever is necessary to amend this dangerous agreement and restore Israeli deterrence against Hezbollah.”