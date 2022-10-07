This week we read the second-to-last parsha (Torah portion), which is very famously a song, told over by Moshe (Moses), about what will happen in the course of the years to follow.

Last year we discussed the song itself: What is it about and why is Moshe ending with a song? (You can watch it here.)

This year we discussed the opening of the song: Why does Moshe open it that way? Although very poetic, one should still ask - why does Moshe talk to the sky and then the earth, and then follow it up with a few other “opposites” he talks to?

What does this have to do with the message of the song and why does Moshe use this language to start it off?? And how is this connected to the time of year we're in - just between Yom Kippur (the Day of Atonement) and Sukkot (the Festival of Tabernacles)?