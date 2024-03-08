In this week's portion, Moshe (Moses) appoints Bezalel Ben Uri to oversee the construction of the Mishkan (Tabernacle).

Interestingly, Moshe introduces Bezalel's selection by saying, "Look, I have called the name of Bezalel..."

This raises intriguing questions: Where was Bezalel summoned, and why this particular phrasing? What does it mean "look" - what are Am Yisrael (the People of Israel) supposed to look at? What does it signify to "call the name" of Bezalel?

Delving into these nuances, we uncover profound insights into individual purpose and our responsibilities in the world today. Join us as we explore these timeless lessons from the Torah.