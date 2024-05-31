In Parashat Bechukotai, we encounter the famous verses of the tochacha (תוכחה) (rebuke), where the Torah warns Am Yisrael (the People of Israel) of the dire consequences of not following its laws.

Within these verses, the phrase שבע על חטאותיכם—"seven on your sins"—is repeated five times.

Why does the Torah emphasize this phrase repeatedly? What is the significance of the number seven in this context? And what does this phrase truly mean?

Join us as we uncover the profound and relevant message the Torah conveys through this repetition and explore its significance for our lives today.