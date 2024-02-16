This week, we embark on constructing the Mishkan as Hashem instructs Moshe on crafting its various vessels. Amidst the holiest of sanctuaries, besides the Ark and Kruvim, we encounter a lesser-known vessel: the Kaporet. The Torah dedicates special attention to it, highlighting it as the locus of divine communication.

Referred to later as the "House of Kaporet," its significance begs exploration: What is the Kaporet's symbolism and purpose within the sacred space? Let's delve deeper into its meaning.