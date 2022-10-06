Morocco's capital city, Rabat, wore white for Yom Kippur (the Day of Atonement). Students of Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto, leader of the Shuva Israel community, who lives in the city, filled the streets of the upper-class neighborhood where the Shuva Israel study hall is located. There, Rabbi Pinto held prayer services on the holiest day of the year.

Shuva Israel rabbis and many students came to Morocco from around the world. A special flight departed Israel, filled with students whose only wish was to spend the Yom Kippur prayers by Rabbi Pinto's side. .

Arriving to the, "Ne'ilah," prayer, which ended only after the fast itself had ended, were senior and honorable officials from the Moroccan government, led by Rabat's Mayor Asmaa Rhlalou and wishing to participate in the special prayer Rabbi Pinto said in honor of Morocco's King Mohammed the Sixth.

The Moroccan delegation was accompanied by a photography staff from Hespress, and Rabbi Pinto's Ne'ilah prayer was broadcast live on the site's Facebook page, which has over 17 million followers.

Following the "havdala" ceremony at the end of the fast, Rabbi Pinto gave a Torah and ethics class, following which he distributed beautiful Moroccan etrogs (citrus fruits used during the Festival of Tabernacles) to his students. In addition, Rabbi Pinto also distributed a special coin to those who promised to enlist people in the second round of daily Zohar learning.

In addition to the dozens of prayer services held in all the branches of Shuva Israel in Israel and around the world, another central service was held in the world center of the Manhattan yeshiva, led by Rabbi Pinto's son and successor, Rabbi Yoel Moshe Pinto.