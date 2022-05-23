ארה"ב: כשהרב פינטו בירך את לברון ג'יימס באדיבות המצלם

American basketball player LeBron James, who plays for the Los Angeles Lakers, on Sunday night met with Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto, leader of the Shuva Israel movement, and spoke with him extensively.

Rabbi Pinto blessed LeBron that he should continue to lead and succeed in his activities and his career, in the merit of the acts of kindness and good deeds which he often does.

James accompanied Rabbi Pinto during the wedding of the son of Jewish billionaire Jay Schottenstein. The wedding took place in New York and was attended by a large crowd, including public officials, rabbis, and businessmen.

The connection between Rabbi Pinto and LeBron has continued for over a decade, and LeBron often seeks Rabbi Pinto's advice regarding his personal life and international career.

Schottenstein himself, who was celebrating his son's wedding, is considered one of the people closest to Rabbi Pinto, as well as a great pillar of Torah and kindness in the US.

"There is no way to praise the unique character traits of Jay Schottenstein, who is like a beloved brother to us," Rabbi Pinto said Sunday night. "His great merits in supporting Torah are unfathomable. He has a special soul and a merciful heart."

Rabbi Pinto at the wedding of Jay Schottenstein's son Courtesy of the photographer

Rabbi Pinto at the wedding Courtesy of the photographer