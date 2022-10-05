A fight occurred in Bat Yam on Tuesday night, the night of Yom Kippur when a vehicle carrying five Arabs entered the city.

A crowd surrounded the vehicle and tipped it on its side, injuring several of the occupants.

The police rescued a 30-year-old man from the scene who was taken to Wolfson Hospital in light condition. Later, Two injured people were found on the street, a 21-year-old with an injurd hip and a 24-year-old with bruises on his back, who were also evacuated by a Magen David Adom (MDA) ambulance in light condition to Wolfson Hospital.

Two other passengers from the vehicle were not injured and did not require medical treatment.