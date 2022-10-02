MK Bezalel Smotrich, the chairman of the Religious Zionism Party, told Channel 13 News in an interview on Saturday night that the most pressing problem in Israel today is the nationalistic threat from home.

"The main event now is dealing with the enemy from home and abroad, people who do not believe in the existence of Israel as a Jewish and democratic state and are trying to fight against it. This harms the personal security of Israeli citizens who cannot walk around today on the beach in Bat Yam, and this is also true in Hadera, Olga, Haifa, Acre, Ramla and Tiberias and Be'er Sheva. We saw a promo during Operation Guardian of the Walls for what might happen if only one percent of the tens and hundreds of thousands of illegal weapons in the Arab sector are directed at Jews," said Smotrich.

Smotrich also commented on the disqualification request that was filed against Ra'am and said, "I suggest to everyone who goes to the polls in the elections that they read the disqualification request filed against Ra'am and see that this is not only about formal support for terrorism and not just a pilgrimage to the homes of families of terrorists, it's hundreds of millions of shekels that go from Ra’am to its associations and directly to terrorism directed against the citizens of the State of Israel."

On the Arab parties and Israeli Arabs, he said, "The first to suffer from the Arab parties are the Israeli Arabs, who, instead of being pushed to integrate into Israeli society, they are pushed into a corner of conflict and a violent fight against the State of Israel. By the way, they too suffer from the crime which is also nationalist at its core, because there is a denial of the authority of the state. The day we outlaw the Arab parties, then a door of great hope will open that the Arabs of Israel will grow another brave leadership, that will accept the founding ethos of Israel as a Jewish state and then they will be able to integrate."

Smotrich also spoke about Jewish Home chairwoman Ayelet Shaked and said, "It's a little difficult for me to trust someone who ran a campaign for a month that there shouldn't be a right-wing government, and suddenly when the polls aren't flattering, then a right-wing government should be formed. Ayelet Shaked has no chance in the world of passing the electoral threshold. I would like to remind everyone of 1992, when the right threw votes in the trash and we got Oslo and it was a disaster."

"I would like to remind everyone of the first round of the 2019 elections. We could right now be at the end of a long term of a stable right-wing government, and it didn't happen because Bennett and Shaked went on an irresponsible adventure and threw votes away. If her words are sincere and she understands that what is good and right for the State of Israel now is a right-wing government, she should not endanger it and she should withdraw from the race. History will not forgive those who irresponsibly endanger the State of Israel and the victory of the right."