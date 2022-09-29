Yitzhak Goldknopf, who heads the Agudat Yisrael faction of the United Torah Judaism List, on Thursday morning spoke about the party's decision to demand that the budgets for employees and children in haredi schools be equivalent to those of the public schools.

"We will take roles according to what the Sages of Israel instruct us," Goldknopf told Kol Hai Radio. "We will demand what we deserve, for the purpose of equating the rights of employees and workers in the haredi school system to those of the general school system. All of the conditions of education employees will be equivalent to the budget for the general sector."

Goldknopf added, "When I sat with future Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu, we spoke about the educational system and I told him, 'Look what is happening here.' He immediately answered me, 'I learned very well that we can put our hands deeper into our pockets.' I am sure that this has significance. We have now defined that on the issue of education, there will be no more discrimination."

Regarding haredim who will not vote for United Torah Judaism, he said, "We have groups who in the past voted for Agudah or Degel, and unfortunately do not vote today. It was agreed in the meeting of the Council of Torah Sages that members of the Council will go to the rabbis of these communities and convince them, in light of the situation, that not voting is voting."

Concluding his statements, Goldknopf mentioned the housing crisis, saying, "Achievable hosing is at the top of our priority list. We suggested the solution that the State offer land for free and cancel the taxation of building supplies."