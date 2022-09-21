Present at the Tuesday evening launch of the Jewish Home party's election campaign was former MK Nisan Slomiansky, who expressed doubt as to whether the party would be able to revive itself enough to enter the Knesset.

"After a long period during which the party seemed to have disappeared, there is now an attempt to return to politics," Slomiansky said. "The Jewish Home is running at full strength. Our friend Ayelet [Shaked], whose source was in the Jewish Home, this was the Jewish Home list with the letter 'bet.' I very much hope that we will be able to succeed and pass the electoral threshold, and that would also be an opening to allow us to return and found that same amazing party that once had great strength."

Noting Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked's past as an integral part of the Jewish Home party, Slomiansky said he is sure her heart was always with his party, and though there were those who led her off at various junctions, she is now returning.

"At every junction when they split from us she did not want but followed the one who was in charge at the time. Today she is independent and she came home," he said.

Regarding the polls, which show the party failing to pass the electoral threshold, Slomiansky estimates that around 150,000 people have not yet decided who to vote for, and do not want to vote for the existing parties. In his opinion, when the Jewish Home party stands up, they will vote for it.

Regarding Shaked's apologies to her voters, Slomiansky said that G-d told Israel that if they forgive each other, He will forgive the nation.

"We need to try to do that," he said. In his opinion, nearer to the elections it will become clear that the party will pass the electoral threshold, "but if it becomes clear that we will not pass, we will need to rethink."