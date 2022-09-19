Prime Minister Yair Lapid this evening addressed the talks to reach an agreement on the maritime border between Israel and Lebanon.

"Israel believes that it is possible and necessary to reach an agreement on the maritime line between Lebanon and Israel in a way that serves the interests of the citizens of both countries. The agreement will greatly contribute and benefit regional stability. Israel thanks the American mediator for his hard work in trying to reach an agreement," Lapid said.

"The production of gas from the Karish rig is not related to the negotiations, the rig will start producing gas without delays as soon as possible", Lapid said.