The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) was slammed by Jewish activist Dov Hikind for its promotion of a controversial author who compared Israeli policies to those of the Nazis.

"It makes no sense, it is a total contradiction of who they're supposed to be," Hikind, the founder of Americans Against Antisemitism, told FOX News. "It's like Jews putting the knife into themselves."

The ADL promoted author Beverley Naidoo on its website, including her book "Making It Home: Real-Life Stories from Children Forced to Flee,” even though she had a lengthy history of extreme anti-Israel comments, such as comparing the Israeli-Palestinian conflict to the Holocaust, FOX News reported.

The book was allegedly highlighted on ADL’s website as part of its education mandate to combat antisemitism and other discrimination.

Naidoo has written about Israeli policy: "At the Tamer Institute, people say the time to bring Israeli and Palestinian children together will arrive only when the latter can travel as freely as the former. ‘Once upon a time we lived together in peace in this land – Jew, Christian and Arab – but then they brought in their settlers. How can we live in peace with people who, every day, are still taking our land?’ I am reminded of words from a poem written in the ghetto of Terezin, now in the Czech Republic, by 13-year-old Franta Bass before transportation to death in Auschwitz.”

"No one should play politics with racism and Jew-hatred… I think the ADL does that unfortunately," Hikind said. "I think it’s very much to do with [ADL CEO Jonathan] Greenblatt."

"When [former ADL CEO] Abe Foxman was there it was a different world," Hikind continued. "It's really very sad."