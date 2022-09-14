Over 200 leading government officials, Jewish communal figures, and religious leaders joined Israeli President Isaac Herzog in reflecting on the moral teachings of Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks and their impact on modern Israeli society.

During the event, hosted at the President's Residence, President Herzog spoke about his relationship with Rabbi Sacks, the rabbi’s teachings and how they have informed his personal visions for international diplomacy, the relationship between Israel and Diaspora Jewry, and the role of religion and faith in Israel’s governance.

Dr. Erica Brown – a former student of Rabbi Sacks, acclaimed Jewish educator, and founding director of Yeshiva University’s Sacks-Herenstein Center for Values and Leadership – led the discussion with President Herzog as part of the second annual “Sacks Conversation” series, organized by the Rabbi Sacks Legacy, the nonprofit dedicated to perpetuating the timeless vision and philosophies of the late rabbi.

“We will see Rabbi Sacks’ legacy growing from generation to generation. It will change the dialogue in the Jewish world,” said President Herzog. “The real impact that Rabbi Sacks had on me is with the weekly reading of the Torah portion. I say so because I continue reading his books, and they are a fountain of strength, an unbelievable fountain of originality, of ideas, of understanding the content of the Bible, and of course with immense sources of wisdom, knowledge from all facets of humanity.”

Lady Elaine Sacks said, “Attending this event today is particularly special for me because all through the years, Israel has meant so much to both my late husband, Rabbi Sacks, and I. For my husband, Torah and halakha (Jewish law) were not just spiritual guides for the individual but a blueprint for society. More than once he recounted that Israel is the only place on the planet where the Jewish people have a chance to create their own society in accordance with our own faith. Here, in Israel, the Jewish values of responsibility, the dignity of difference, chesed (lovingkindness), and tzedakah (charity) can truly be woven into the fabric of society, thereby creating this ideal civilization.”

The Sacks Conversation is the annual marquis event organized by the Rabbi Sacks Legacy, the nonprofit dedicated to perpetuating the timeless vision and philosophies of the late rabbi. Initially formed as the “Office of Rabbi Sacks” in 2013, when he stepped down as Chief Rabbi of the United Hebrew Congregations of the Commonwealth, the organization transitioned first to the Office of Rabbi Sacks, and later, upon his passing, to the Rabbi Sacks Legacy. Today, it engages with the rabbi’s following through comprehensive programming, a strong digital media presence, and the canon of work published during the rabbi’s lifetime. The organization is guided by a board of Sacks family members and close supporters and is helmed by former staffers and students of Rabbi Sacks.

“Rabbi Sacks’ teachings continue to be relevant and guide conversations around the world, his timeless vision continuing to ring true today. This year, we wanted to bring the Sacks Conversation to Israel, which was so central to his message and where so many of his colleagues, students, and supporters live,” said Rabbi Sacks Legacy Chief Executive Joanna Benarroch. “We are grateful to President Herzog for hosting this important event and critical conversation.”