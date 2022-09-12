Bennett slams UTJ: Businessmen condemn children to ignorance

Alternate Prime Minister Naftali Bennett voiced his opposition to the agreement which will keep the United Torah Judaism party together ahead of the elections for the 25th Knesset in November on the grounds that the agreement would bar the introduction of secular courses in haredi educational institutions.

"Transferring huge budgets to schools that refuse to teach English and math will create an entire generation of young people without job skills or a livelihood. This is a move that endangers the future of the State of Israel. It's simply not fair. Not for the haredi youth who have been condemned by businessmen to be ignorant, and who will enter the world unprepared, without the ability to provide for themselves and for their families," Bennett wrote on Twitter.

According to him, "It is also not fair to the rest of Israel's citizens, who will have to bear an increasing burden of taxes, in order to enable this lifestyle. This is even greater folly these days, when there is a significant haredi group, the Belz Hasidim, which makes a different, strong and serious call, which wants to give its children these essential tools."

"Our goal is to make it easier for haredi young people to find a respectable livelihood, while maintaining their religious identity. The way is to increase math, English and science studies, not to stop them. When political deals dictate a life of poverty and suffering for an entire generation - I expect the political leaders to prevent the disaster and not make small calculations" , Bennett concluded.