Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Monday morning met with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at the Schloss Bellevue presidential palace in Berlin.

The two leaders held a private meeting that lasted approximately one hour.

In it, Lapid expressed the importance of continuing the fight against Iran’s nuclear program, and the importance of strengthening Israel and Germany’s strategic partnership.

Prime Minister Lapid thanked President Steinmeier for standing with Israel in the fight against antisemitism, and for his work to reach an agreement with the families of the victims of the terrorist attack at the Munich Olympics.

Lapid landed in Germany on Sunday night, disembarking from the plane together with Holocaust survivor Shoshan Trister. He is expected to return to Israel on Monday evening.