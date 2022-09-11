Israeli interim Prime Minister Yair Lapid will not attend Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, Israel Hayom reported.

Instead, Israel's President Isaac Herzog will represent Israel at the ceremony.

The last time Britain held a funeral for a monarch was 70 years ago, following the death of King George VI, Queen Elizabeth's father. As such, Israel's Foreign Ministry does not have much prior experience in such events, but it is already clear that Herzog, who serves as head of the country, will attend the funeral.

On Saturday it became known that Queen Elizabeth II's funeral will take place on the morning of Monday, September 19, as Lapid leaves for the United Nations General Assembly in New York. The General Assembly will begin on September 13, but the stage in which there are discussions by country leaders will begin only on September 20.

On Sunday afternoon, Lapid will travel to Berlin for a short diplomatic trip, meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. This visit will take place as planned, and will not be affected by the Queen's passing. Lapid is expected to return to Israel on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Embassy in London has lowered its flag to half-mast, along with Israeli embassies in Washington and in 14 other locations around the world.