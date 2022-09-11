Shoshana Trister, a Holocaust survivor who accompanied Prime Minister Yair Lapid on his flight to Germany, recounted the moments before the landing which shook her up.

"We were told that a team from the German army guard would receive us with a red carpet. I immediately told the person in charge of the delegation: 'Do I have to get off the plane the same path? I'm not interested.' I shut the windows and didn't want to see the army personnel," Trister told Israel National News.

Then, to her surprise, the Prime Minister approached her. "For some reason, Prime Minister Yair Lapid came to me. He told me: 'Get off the plane together with me, this is our victory.' He held my hand and I told him that their hats bring back difficult memories. He asked me to get off the plane with him and replied to me: 'You will not look at them but rather at me, and you are with me.' That's how he accompanied me until I got off the plane."