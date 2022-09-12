The Yamina and Jewish Home parties have agreed to run together on a joint ticket in the upcoming Knesset election.

The two sides are slated to formally sign an election agreement Monday following the breakthrough in talks.

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked (Yamina) and Jewish Home list chairman and Givat Shmuel Mayor Yossi Brodny are expected to convene a press conference Monday morning to announce the new alliance.

The joint ticket will run under the Jewish Home name, with the Hebrew letter “Bet” for its ballot slips.

Shaked will lead the joint ticket, with Brodny in the number two position.

Last night, Jewish Home officials the party’s central committee to approve plans to unite with Yamina in the upcoming election.

On Sunday, Yamina and Derekh Eretz split, dissolving the “Zionist Spirit” joint ticket - eportedly owing at least in part to the demand of the Jewish Home party that Shaked part ways with Derekh Eretz and create a more religiously oriented party list.

"We will not be a fig-leaf for a secular party," Jewish Home representatives had warned Shaked.

Following the split, Brodny called on Shaked to unite with the Jewish Home.

Pre-election polling showed the Zionist Spirit ticket failing to cross the 3.25% electoral threshold, leaving it out of the next Knesset.