Political drama: Five days before the submission of the slates for the elections to the Knesset, Minister Ayelet Shaked is breaking up the Zionist Spirit Party and splitting from Yoaz Hendel and Zvi Hauser of the Derech Eretz Party.

Sources close to Shaked explained to Israel National News that "after many conversations with Derech Eretz faction members, Minister Shaked decided to part ways with Yoaz Hendel and Zvika Hauser, who made it clear that if a unity government is not formed, they would prefer to drag the country into another election rather than forming a right-wing government. This is an irresponsible option that is unacceptable."

"Minister Shaked regrets the fact that despite repeated statements by the two, the Derech Eretz faction is still captive in the ‘anyone but Bibi’ camp and the discourse of hatred and boycotts that Minister Shaked is trying to stop. This discourse drags the country into elections time and time again, brings instability and crushes Israel."

"Minister Shaked is not prepared to drag the State of Israel into another election and in the event that she fails to establish a unity government, she will strive to establish a balanced right-wing government in which the Zionist Spirit will play a responsible role."

"Minister Shaked informed Hendel of her decision on Saturday night though she respected his request to postpone the joint announcement until Sunday afternoon, when he lands in New York."

"Hendel chose, in an unstatesmanlike and unethical manner, to deviate from the agreement and act in ways that do not respect any of the parties. Minister Shaked wishes the Derech Eretz faction success."

The sources also said that Minister Shaked will present her slate for the Knesset in the coming days. They added that it will be a diverse slate, with personalities with a Zionist, nationalist and right-wing worldview.