'Religious Zionism' chairman MK Bezalel Smotrich sat down for an interview with Channel 13 news on Sunday and discussed the division in the Zionist Spirit party and the break-up between Ayelet Shaked and Yoaz Hendel.

"Shaked's statement that she finally understands that this government was a mistake made me happy", said Smotrich, "I think that if she's honest, she can't take a chance and waste votes. She has no chance of passing the electoral threshold.

We don't feel threatened" Smotrich added, "And I hope in the final results we'll grow even more. We are getting stronger and our voters are stable, but I'm worried about one thing, I want a Jewish, Zionist, and Nationalist government that is good for Israel to be formed after the elections, and the thing that is threatening that is a waste of votes."

Smotrich also discussed Israel Security Agency (ISA) chief, Ronen Bar's statement, that inner conflict, and extreme discourse encourage terror. "As someone who has sat in the defense cabinet, I suggest our enemies best not try us, we are one nation, that knows how to rise and unite against our enemies," says Smotrich.

"The ISA chief's statement is unnecessary," he added, "even if it has a bit of truth, and I don't think it does, it didn't need to be said because it sends a negative message to our enemies. He can say it behind closed doors, in the cabinet. We have been seeing more and more senior security officials who have been allowing themselves to cross the line between proper security matters and social matters."

Regarding the justice system, Smotrich said: "The discussion is not personal. After many years that the right was in power but didn't really rule, we intend on making major changes in the justice system, also regarding the Negev and governance, and so on. I am going to demand the 'legal advisor law' which says that the government or a minister can appoint a legal advisor to help execute their policy."

Regarding Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria, the MK answered that "there's no other solution." According to him "The return to Gush Katif (in the Gaza Strip) is an extreme goal, it won't happen tomorrow morning, the Israeli public needs to realize that. I'm sure that there isn't and there won't be security for the residents of the south until we return to the area."

Smotrich also discussed the case of a transgender student who was found to be studying in a religious elementary school. "Our schools are religious schools, by definition, legally, Jewish law guides them. Therefore if someone brings a non-kosher sandwich for lunch, they can't be in a religious school. The religious schools' law defines this position. Whoever can follow the rules, is invited, for whoever can't, there are enough schools to which they can go.