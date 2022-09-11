the knife used in the attempted attack

Border Police officers thwarted a stabbing attack at the Al Jib checkpoint near Givat Ze'ev Sunday morning.

An Arab woman ran towards the officers at the checkpoint while holding a knife. The officers called on and signaled her to stop and when she did not listen to their calls - they fired warning shots into the air.

The terrorist stopped after the warning shots and dropped the knife on the ground.

The terrorist was arrested and handed over to the security forces for questioning.

The terrorist, a 24-year-old resident of the village of Al-Jib, admitted during her questioning that she came to the checkpoint with the intention of harming Israelis