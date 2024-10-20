The police arrested a suspect who stabbed a worshipper during the morning service on Shabbat at a synagogue on Hafetz Chaim Street in Jerusalem.

Yesterday, shortly before 11:00, police from the Jerusalem District's Lev Habira station were called to a synagogue on Hafetz Haim Street in Jerusalem following a report of an assault due to criminal motives.

Upon arrival, they located the victim of the assault being treated by medical personnel, this after having been stabbed with a sharp object in both legs while in the bathroom. He was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment, and an investigation was opened.

The suspect, a 16-year-old Jerusalem resident, was detained at the conclusion of his interrogation and this morning he will be brought before a court for an extension of his detention.