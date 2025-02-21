A man has sustained serious injuries following a knife attack near Berlin's Holocaust memorial, German media reported on Friday evening.

Police stated on X that the incident occurred at approximately 6:00 p.m. local time, adding that investigations into the circumstances are still ongoing.

The Tagesspiegel newspaper reported that authorities cordoned off the area and conducted a search following the attack.

Speaking to the Bild, police spokesman Florian Nath confirmed, "the perpetrator is on the run" and "the murder weapon has not yet been found."

The victim, who was reportedly wounded with a sharp object, was transported to the hospital by the fire brigade.

The attack is believed to have taken place on the northern side of the memorial, located across from the US Embassy.

At this time, the motive behind the attack remains unclear, and it is unknown whether the assailant has been captured.

Germany has been on high alert for possible Islamist attacks for several years and especially since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war on October 7 of last year.

The country has seen a series of violent attacks in recent weeks.

Last week, a driver crashed a car into a labor union demonstration in central Munich on Thursday, injuring 30 people, two of whom later died of their injuries.

Several weeks before that, a knife attack in Aschaffenburg left a two-year-old boy and a man dead. The suspect in that case was an Afghan whose asylum request had been rejected, escalating migration debates in Germany’s election campaign.

Other recent attacks include knife incidents in Mannheim and Solingen last year, both involving Afghan and Syrian immigrants. In the latter case, the attacker was a rejected asylum-seeker who was supposed to leave the country.

Additionally, in December, a Saudi doctor carried out a car ramming at a Christmas market in Magdeburg, after having drawn attention from local authorities.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)