One person was killed and another seriously wounded in a stabbing incident late Thursday in the Dutch port city of Rotterdam, police said, according to The Associated Press.

Police arrested a suspect who was also injured and taken to a hospital for treatment, according to the report.

Some Dutch news outlets, including De Telegraaf which cited witnesses at the scene, reported that the attacker stabbed people at random with two knives while shouting “Allahu Akbar”.

Police spokesman Wessel Stolle said officers were investigating the stabbing and are “looking into all possible scenarios.”

Stolle said police at the scene also had heard that the man shouted the Arabic phrase, and that "it’s part of the investigation.”

The identity of the victims and suspect were not immediately clear. Further details were not immediately available.

Several years ago, the Netherlands raised its threat level to four on a scale that tops out at five following a double stabbing in Amsterdam’s main railway station.

The suspect in the stabbing, a 19-year-old from Afghanistan who holds a German residency permit, was shot and arrested by local police.

Later that month, Dutch police arrested seven men suspected of plotting to carry out a "major terrorist attack" at a public event using explosive belts and an AK-47 assault rifle.