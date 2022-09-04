Israel is preparing to release the findings of its investigation into the death of an Arab-American journalist during a firefight between Israeli soldiers and Islamic Jihad terrorists, according to a new report Sunday night.

The report will be published in the coming days, i24NEWS reported, as Israel faces pressure from the Biden administration to publicize the army’s findings regarding the death of Al Jazeera correspondent Shireen Abu Akleh.

The decision to move forward with the release of the probe’s findings comes after Assistant Secretary for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara Leaf’s visit to Israel.

The 51-year-old Jerusalem-born reporter was shot and killed on May 11th, after a gun battle broke out between IDF soldiers and terrorists from the Palestinian Islamic Jihad organization.

Forensics tests by both the Israeli military and the US embassy in Jerusalem concluded that the bullet provided by the Palestinian Authority, which is said to have killed Abu Akleh, was too badly damaged to determine who fired the round.

Despite this, the Biden administration has called on Israel to publicize the findings of its internal investigation into Abu Akleh's death, as well as to alter the IDF's combat protocols.