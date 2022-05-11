A journalist working for the Al Jazeera media outlet was reportedly killed during a gun battle in the Palestinian Authority-controlled city of Jenin in Samaria Wednesday morning.

According to the Palestinian Authority outlet WAFA, Shireen Abu Aqleh – a reporter for the Qatar-based Al Jazeera network – died after being shot in the head during a firefight in Jenin.

A second Al Jazeera reporter, Ali Samoudi, was reportedly shot in the back and has been hospitalized in stable condition.

While the Palestinian Authority and Al Jazeera claimed the reporters were hit by Israeli gunfire, the IDF issued a statement Wednesday suggesting that the two may have been struck by shots fired by terrorists.

“IDF, Israel Security Agency, and Border Police forces operated recently in the Jenin refugee camp near the village of Burqin, and in a number of other locations across Judea and Samaria, in order to arrest wanted terror suspects,” the IDF said.

“As part of the operations in the Jenin refugee camp, suspects opened massive gunfire at the [Israeli] force, and threw explosive devices. The [Israeli] force responded with gunfire. Hits were confirmed. No Israeli soldiers were wounded.”

“The possibility that journalists may have been struck, possibly by Palestinian terrorist gunfire, is being investigated.”